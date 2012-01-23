Dayton: Vikings must build at Metrodome site for bill to pass

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton told Vikings owner Zygi Wilf on Monday that the team's new stadium will have to be at the Metrodome site if a stadium bill is to pass the Legislature this year, Dayton's spokeswoman said.
Dayton spokeswoman Katharine Tinucci said it's not that the Democratic governor necessarily prefers the Metrodome site, but he believes that the stadium must be at that site if the bill is to pass during the legislative session that convenes Tuesday.
"I can't say this is the governor's favorite (site)," Tinucci told The Associated Press.
The Vikings' lease at the Metrodome has expired, and team owners have said that the 30-year-old facility no longer is profitable enough compared with other NFL facilities. Fans fear that no new stadium could drive the team to another city.
