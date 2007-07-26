Dayne runs over Cowboys

Notes: Bell, who grew up in a Dallas suburb, was listed as questionable all week and had said he wanted to play. His average of 6.0 yards per carry is the best in the NFL. ... Witten tied his career high with nine catches and had 82 yards. ... Bailey's interception was his sixth of the year, tying for the league lead. It was the second he's returned for a touchdown. The INTs and TDs are career bests.