Day 3 NFL Combine winners and losers

Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia: Widely considered as one of the top pass rushers in the draft, Floyd was expected to exhibit impressive athleticism and agility in drills. Yet, he failed to complete the workout after suffering an injury during his lone 40 run (4.60). Granted, he posted impressive measurements in the vertical jump (39.5 inches) and broad jump (10-7), but Floyd's inability to work out prevented scouts from assessing his skills as a pass rusher. With minimal production as a sack artist despite elite athletic traits, Floyd needed to flash in drills to help scouts validate his potential as a Day 1 pick. After failing to complete the workout, the jury is still out on whether he is worthy of consideration as a potential first-rounder. He will get a second chance at his pro day on March 16.