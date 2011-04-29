Day 2: A scramble for QBs, Bowers at top of second round

NEW YORK -- NFL teams regrouped overnight to assess which players remain on their draft boards and which position groups were hit the hardest heading into Day 2 of the 2011 NFL Draft.
The draft's first round saw 12 defensive linemen and eight offensive linemen go in the first 32 picks, meaning the highest-graded players remaining aren't likely at those positions. There are still as many as eight teams in search of a quarterback, but only three worthy of a Day 2 selection. I expect a number of teams to trade up in Round 2 to grab a quarterback, or risk losing out and hoping free agency and trading is back on the table.
I still like a number of the wide receivers left on the board, including Miami's Leonard Hankerson, Maryland's Torrey Smith, Troy State's Jerrel Jernigan and Abilene Christian's Edmund Gates -- alll of who could go in the second round.
Once again, the New England Patriots are the power brokers of Day 2. Without taking possible trades into consideration, here's a look at the second and third rounds: