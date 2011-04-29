Day 2: A scramble for QBs, Bowers at top of second round

The draft's first round saw 12 defensive linemen and eight offensive linemen go in the first 32 picks, meaning the highest-graded players remaining aren't likely at those positions. There are still as many as eight teams in search of a quarterback, but only three worthy of a Day 2 selection. I expect a number of teams to trade up in Round 2 to grab a quarterback, or risk losing out and hoping free agency and trading is back on the table.