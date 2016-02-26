Day 1 NFL Combine winners and losers: Spriggs, Conklin excel

All eyes will be squarely on the Jared Goff-vs.-Carson Wentz competition that will take place on the turf during quarterback drills. With several teams undecided on the consensus No. 1 prospect at the position, the throwing drills could determine which signal caller heads into the pro-day circuit as the top dog on most boards. Thus, scouts will scrutinize every dropback and throw to determine which prospect possesses the arm talent to merit consideration as the ultimate franchise quarterback.