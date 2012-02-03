Dawkins says he won't play for anyone but Broncos in 2012

Veteran safety Brian Dawkins said Thursday that he'll only return to the NFL next season if it's with the Broncos.
"The season is not over yet," Dawkins said at the Super Bowl in Indianapolis, the Denver Post reported. "Our season is, but this football season is not. So why talk about that? I'm not ready to make that announcement. I'll pray about it. If the Broncos want me back at that time, we'll talk."
Dawkins, who played his first 13 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles, missed the Broncos' two playoff games with a neck injury suffered late in the regular season.
"I was trying to play through it, but it's just not something I could do," Dawkins said. "I would not have done anybody any favors by playing in those games."