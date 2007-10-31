Dawkins ready for long-anticipated return

"I would love to hold a banner up and say it's because of me that we didn't get any turnovers, but it's not that," Dawkins said. "Those things come in bunches. With the pressure those guys are getting up front, I'm very surprised that we haven't been able to get more turnovers. But turnovers are a state of mind. That's something that we're going to continue to practice, continue to strive to get. We can go through a drought a couple of weeks and then all of a sudden get seven in one game."