Dawkins, Decker inactive for Broncos

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Veteran safety Brian Dawkins, one of the leaders and key players for Denver's defense, is inactive for Saturday night's game with the New England Patriots.
Dawkins missed last weekend's victory over Pittsburgh with a neck injury and has not recovered sufficiently to play in the divisional round. David Bruton was expected to start.
Also missing for the Broncos is receiver Eric Decker, who hurt this left knee against Pittsburgh. Decker led the team with 44 catches and scored eight TDs this season.