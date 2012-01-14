Dawkins, Decker inactive for Broncos

Published: Jan 14, 2012 at 02:11 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Veteran safety Brian Dawkins, one of the leaders and key players for Denver's defense, is inactive for Saturday night's game with the New England Patriots.

Dawkins missed last weekend's victory over Pittsburgh with a neck injury and has not recovered sufficiently to play in the divisional round. David Bruton was expected to start.

Also missing for the Broncos is receiver Eric Decker, who hurt this left knee against Pittsburgh. Decker led the team with 44 catches and scored eight TDs this season.

Long snapper Lonie Paxton is out with a personal issue for the Broncos.

New England has made tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back, foot) and linebacker Gary Guyton inactive.

