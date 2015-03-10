Davon House to join Jaguars at $6.25M per year

Set to sign tight end Julius Thomas, defensive lineman Jared Odrick and offensive tackle Jermey Parnell, the team is now zeroing in on former Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
House is set to join Jacksonville's secondary at $6.25 million per year, Rapoport was told by a source.
House was a valuable role player for the Packers, playing just 411 snaps last season but showing promise as our third-ranked free-agent cornerback behind Byron Maxwell and Chris Culliver.
House made only 14 starts over four injury-effected seasons in Green Bay, but his speed and long build -- he's 6-foot -- make him a fit for Gus Bradley's scheme. House has the physical tools to hang with bigger, tougher receivers, and figures as a potential starter.
As with the untested Parnell, House represents another boom-or-bust addition for the Jaguars. The team is throwing plenty of money at role players they hope to make starters. It's a risky strategy for a team under pressure to show results in 2015.
