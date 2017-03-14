Davon House returning to Packers on one-year deal

The veteran cornerback has agreed to a one-year contract with the Packers that's worth roughly $3.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
The timing is interesting, as House was visiting the Steelers in Pittsburgh when he reached terms with Green Bay.
The reunion makes sense for both sides.
The Packers wanted to keep House two years ago when he landed a four-year, $24.5 million deal with the Jaguars. Although he set a franchise record with 23 pass breakups in 2015, he lost his starting job last year. Rather than shelling out $6 million for a backup, Jacksonville released the 27-year-old veteran earlier this month.
Comfortable in Dom Capers' defense, House should compete for a starting job in a secondary that was picked apart on a routine basis from November through the season-ending playoff loss in Atlanta.
Even with the addition of House, the Packers seem likely to add another cornerback or two in an especially deep 2017 draft class.