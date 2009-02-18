Davis will run Cardinals' defense; Miller, Grimm step up roles on offense

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The NFC champion Arizona Cardinals announced changes to their coaching staff Wednesday.
Linebackers coach Bill Davis has been promoted to defensive coordinator, replacing the fired Clancy Pendergast, and Matt Raich moves to linebackers coach from defensive assistant.
Receivers coach Mike Miller has been promoted to passing-game coordinator, and Russ Grimm adds running-game coordinator duties to his role as assistant head coach and offensive line coach. The Cardinals didn't clarify if those moves meant Miller and Grimm would share offensive coordinator duties after Todd Haley left to become the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach.
In addition, John McNulty has joined the team as receivers coach, and former NFL player Chris Miller will serve as quarterbacks coach on head coach Ken Whisenhunt's staff for the 2009 season.
