Davis Webb aims to answer Giant question: Who'll succeed Eli?

What captured their attention before the draft were the leaps Webb made along the way, improving from his Cal game film (where his statistics in the team's Air Raid offense were similar to Jared Goff's) to the Senior Bowl (where he arrived two days early to practice with the receivers and emerged as the game's most outstanding player). Webb improved further before the NFL Scouting Combine when he worked with Zorn on, among other things, taking the snap from under center. It all suggested that Webb is very much a work in progress, with a high ceiling still to be reached. The Giants feel many of his throws at Cal were all arm strength, for example. Consequently, as indicated by his early drills, they are focusing on teaching him about stepping into throws to generate more power, which should improve accuracy, one of his red flags.