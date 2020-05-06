Davis twins ready to embark on new -- and separate -- NFL paths

The entire family has been inseparable since. The Carl and Tracy, Carlos and Khalil, and Cymone all work out of the family home, and Monique is a regular visitor. For now, as the Davis brothers wait for NFL facilities to reopen, they're going fishing -- and doing their fair share of bickering. (While on this phone call, Carlos saw Khalil dipping into a box of hats sent to him and interrupted himself to tell Khalil the hats were his. Khalil said something back, Carlos complained loudly and Monique was heard, sighing and saying, "There's six hats in there. Y'all share.")