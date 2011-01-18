Davis: Lawsuits against ex-coach Cable put strain on Raiders

» Davis said the team needed a new stadium -- preferably at the same site as the current home -- and was hurt by low revenues. The Raiders sold out only one game this season, but Davis hopes a new labor deal will help Oakland's cause. "We don't have the resources that other teams have, but, but, I think we've shown that we can compete. It's a question now of winning and doing better than them. But it depends on what happens in the collective bargaining agreement."