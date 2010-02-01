Davis headlines the best running back Super Bowl performances

3. Timmy Smith, Washington (Super Bowl XXII): Smith came out of nowhere to rush for a Super Bowl record 204 yards and two touchdowns a 42-10 win over the Broncos. Smith's two scores came on runs of 58 and four yards and were part of his 32-fantasy point performance. His success on the grandest stage would not be a window into the future, though, as he rushed for just 476 yards and three touchdowns the rest of his career.