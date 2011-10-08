Davis family will keep ownership of Raiders, executive says

Published: Oct 08, 2011 at 04:53 PM

Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis died Saturday at age 82, but the football icon ensured before his passing that his beloved team would remain in the family.

Davis' wife, Carol, and his son, Mark, will retain controlling interest in the team as part of what Raiders chief executive Amy Trask called "a good structure in place."

"The team will remain in the Davis family," Trask told the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday night. "There is a succession plan in place in that regard."

Al Davis had maintained before his death that the team would remain in the Davis family. In a 2006 news conference, according to the Chronicle, Davis said former Raiders coach John Madden and other longtime team figures could help direct the organization.

"I'm sure (Madden) would be someone that Carol Davis and Mark Davis would call, along with several others who have been Raiders most of their lives and still have a tremendous loyalty to it," Al Davis said at the news conference.

Mark Davis has worked with the Raiders on business issues, although Al Davis said in 2008 that his son prefered not to be involved in personnel decisions.

"He never understood how I could let someone go," Davis said then. "He just doesn't want to get into that part of it. But he will own it someday."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars running backs coach expects RB Travis Etienne to improve in year three, wants consistency

After battling an injury that cost him his rookie year, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is expected to make real improvement going into his third year in the league.

news

Giants TE Darren Waller 'not totally shocked' by trade from Raiders, 'excited' about winning in New York

After spending five seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller says he wasn't "totally shocked" by the trade this offseason.

news

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. 'seeing the whole field at a faster rate' heading into second year

After a rookie year that started off promising before injuries derailed his season, Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. said that he noticed he's improved and gotten stronger heading into Year 2: "I'm seeing the whole field at a faster rate."

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to 'maximize' new role

Ahead of a potential breakout season in 2023, Vikings RB Alexander Mattison said he's taking the appropriate measures this offseason to ensure he's ready for a featured role.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More