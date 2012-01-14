Davis draws quite the Twitter reaction after TD catch

Published: Jan 14, 2012 at 01:57 PM

Vernon Davis' 14-yard touchdown catch with nine seconds left in Saturday's game floored the New Orleans Saints, not to mention thousands of fans on Twitter. Current and former NFL players were among those who instantly reacted to the San Francisco 49ers' 36-32 divisional playoff victory.

Daaaammmmnnnnnn!!!!!!! — Zach Miller (@ZMiller86) January 15, 2012

Game of the year!!!!!!!!!!

— tyrell sutton (@AllOfASutton22) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/AllOfASutton22/status/158355427602595840)

BOOM!!!!!!!!!

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/damienwoody/status/158355486234775552)

Tables turn real fast!!

— Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/DaQuanBowers91/status/158355498259849220)

Vernon Davis. #wow

— Matthew Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/Hasselbeck/status/158355504781996033)

I'm done...

— Erik Coleman (@Erikcoleman26) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/Erikcoleman26/status/158355506191269889)

Told y'all lights camera actions congrats 49ers!

— Clinton Portis (@TheRealC_Portis) [January

15, 2012](https://twitter.com/TheRealC_Portis/status/158355522314186752)

V Davis just destroyed the secondary!!!

— Robaire Smith (@RobaireSmith) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/RobaireSmith/status/158355562340429824)

It can't get any better than this!!

— tyrell sutton (@AllOfASutton22) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/AllOfASutton22/status/158355582133338114)

What a game!

— Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/GAlexander21/status/158355626290974720)

Vernon Davis game #MVP #Helluvagame

— Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/Fred22Jackson/status/158355635132563459)

so why wouldn't you cover #85

— Akeem Ayers (@Akeem_Ayers) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/Akeem_Ayers/status/158355662550728704)

Tight end #swag

— Brent Celek (@BrentCelek) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/BrentCelek/status/158355670708649985)

Vernon Davis got the Terrel Owens cry going.

— Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/kirkmorrison/status/158355672738693122)

Wow!!!! TD! Give Alex Smith and the 49ers credit. When they had to they had 2 spectacular drives to win the game!!

— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/jayfeely/status/158355733530943488)

These fools r beasting

— Brent Celek (@BrentCelek) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/BrentCelek/status/158355753986560001)

Wow did the 49ers really just win this game?

— Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/Campbell93/status/158355758147309569)

that was a hell of a rebuttal by san fran lol #instantclassic

— Uche Nwaneri (@Chukwu77) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/Chukwu77/status/158355803676487682)

Vernon Davis wit his T.O. Impersonation #lovethisgame #tearsofjoy

— Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/Fred22Jackson/status/158355874811875331)

Candlestick is rocking right now!!

— Zach Miller (@ZMiller86) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/ZMiller86/status/158356436877967361)

WoW!!!!!!

— Bobby McCray (@bobbymccray) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/bobbymccray/status/158356473011904513)

Best game I've seen in the NFL in a long time!! Props to the 49ers and saints for a good 1!!!

— Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/DaQuanBowers91/status/158356809080516608)

Congrats to the Niners, they earned this one. #GreatGame

— Matthew Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/Hasselbeck/status/158356839564709888)

Good drive! Good throw! Good Catch! Gr8 Win!! 49ers Advance...

— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) [January 15,

2012](https://twitter.com/terrellowens/status/158357114635550720)

