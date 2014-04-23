Davis' draft board: Ranking top 32 prospects in 2014 NFL Draft

21. Marqise Lee, USC, WR

In 2012, Lee was seen as the best WR in the country. He was a threat from anywhere on the field, and in the return game, too. But injuries and a new QB hurt his production in 2013, so there is heavy discussion about which player is the one that teams will buy into. At his best, Lee is silky smooth, and I thought he improved in 2013 despite the setbacks. He's explosive even though he lacks blazing speed.