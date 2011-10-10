Davis devoted life to Raiders, fighting off change; Week 5 notes

Football consumed Mr. Davis' life and he expected it to consume your life. As an employee of the Raiders, you were given every opportunity to learn the game. Being in meetings with Mr. Davis was a glimpse into his incredible memory, his analytical mind and his broad football knowledge. He could discuss all three aspects of the game -- from players to coaches to every team's scheme. He would challenge your football knowledge with questions that he always knew the answer to before asking. He always wanted to know if your convictions were strong enough to stand his intense cross-examination. It was never pretty to watch him destroy someone who did not have the courage to stand by their beliefs. His ability to trap someone with his or her own words was fascinating to watch -- as long it was not being done to you.