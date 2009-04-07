Davis becomes second ex-Colts LB to sign with Texans in two days

Published: Apr 07, 2009 at 10:43 AM

The Houston Texans have signed free-agent linebacker Buster Davis and re-signed offensive tackle Rashad Butler.

Terms of the deals weren't disclosed.

With Tuesday's moves, Houston has signed five free agents from other teams and six of its own.

Davis is the second linebacker signed by the Texans in the last two days. On Monday, they signed LB Cato June, a former Indianapolis Colt and Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

"Well, we only had four or five guys on our roster, and we definitely needed some depth to our linebacker crew," Texans linebackers coach Johnny Holland told the team's official Web site. "These were two really good additions for us. I think they bring speed and leadership qualities to our group, and we're very excited about having them."

Davis played in six games and started three for Indianapolis last season, finishing with 26 tackles. The Florida State product was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2007 and spent part of his rookie season on the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

"I like his motor," Holland said. "I like his intensity, and I like what Buster brings to the table as far as his personality. He's a tough guy. So we're looking forward to him coming in and being really productive at special teams for us and playing 'MIKE' linebacker and playing any position as needed. We're very excited to have him."

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Butler was claimed off waivers by the Texans two years ago and played in eight games over two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mike Vrabel: Titans to decide on Derrick Henry's status vs. Bengals on Friday

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday that running back Derrick Henry is "progressing well" as he ramps up ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

NFL Divisional Round game picks: 49ers over Packers among three upsets this weekend

After a pretty dull Super Wild Card Weekend, Gregg Rosenthal forecasts plenty of excitement in the NFL Divisional Round, calling for upsets in three of four games this weekend.
news

2022 NFL season: Team-by-team opponents for every game

The NFL announced on Thursday team-by-team opponents for each game of the 2022 season.
news

NFL Divisional Round showdowns: Deebo Samuel or Davante Adams? Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes?

The Divisional Round presents a number of enticing individual showdowns, including Deebo Samuel vs. Davante Adams, Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Mixon vs. Derrick Henry. So, who does Nick Shook trust more in each matchup?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW