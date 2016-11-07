David Johnson: How bullying shaped my childhood

Most of the time this kid hung out in the park where we all played. I was so scared of him, and so traumatized by the run-ins, that I was always super hesitant to go to the park. I felt like I couldn't freely be a kid and hang out with my friends without constantly worrying if he would be there; that I couldn't play sports or have fun outdoors without being picked on. At the time, I really loved basketball, but this boy and his buddies also played hoops in the neighborhood. So I had to be very cautious about what times I went to the park, because being bullied wasn't worth the risk.