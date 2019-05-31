David Johnson expects to rediscover his 2016 form

Johnson noted that the Cards are hoping to run an astronomical "90 or 95 plays a game" in 2019, which would give the RB more chances to touch the pigskin. Take that number with a gallon of salt, but the point is that Arizona plans to play much quicker and more efficient this season. (For context, the Baltimore Ravens led the NFL with just over 70 plays per game last season, and in the past 10 seasons the 2012 New England Patriots earned the most plays per game for a year with 74.3. Last year the Cardinals averaged 56.4 plays per game.)