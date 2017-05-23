Around the NFL

David Irving facing four-game suspension for PEDs

Published: May 23, 2017 at 05:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys' pass rush could be down another player to open the season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports defensive lineman David Irving is facing a four-game suspension for violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to a source. The issue stems from a supplement Irving had a marketing deal with, per Rapoport.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas first reported the development.

Irving is appealing the suspension, per Rapoport.

Irving came on strong down the stretch last season, morphing into the Cowboys' best pass rusher. The 23-year-old notched four sacks in 2016, including three in a two-game stretch in December.

The Cowboys added to their pass rush with first-round pick Taco Charlton, and are expected to get Demarcus Lawrence back healthy, but if Irving's suspension isn't overturned, it's a big blow for a thin group to open the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 20-11: Josh Jacobs leads three Raiders; Aaron Donald drops down

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Raiders RB Josh Jacobs from Nos. 20-11?

news

Titans RT Jamarco Jones waived after multiple training camp fights

The Tennessee Titans released offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, who was a potential starter at right tackle, on Thursday after he was ejected from multiple practices this week for fighting.

news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: RB Javonte Williams (ACL) to play in preseason

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Thursday that running back Javonte Williams (ACL recovery) is expected to play in the preseason.

news

Texans WR John Metchie III: I feel '110 percent' following return from cancer

Houston Texans WR John Metchie III told reporters on Thursday that he feels "110 percent" following his return from a leukemia diagnosis.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Lions aim to live up to hype; Josh Allen offers new look for Bills' offense

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Kyle Pitts: Desmond Ridder grabbing Falcons 'by the reins' as starting quarterback

Desmond Ridder enters Year 2 with a shot to prove he's the Falcons' franchise signal-caller. Through the early stages of training camp, all the comments regarding the third-round pick emanating from Flowery Branch, Georgia, have been, well, umm, flowery.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: Pay cut a 'sacrifice' to chase Super Bowl title

Bengals running back Joe Mixon took a pay cut last month, keeping him in Cincinnati for at least one more season. Mixon hopes the money saved by the club is put to good use.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson wants Travis Etienne to get downhill, push '1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher'

After missing his entire rookie campaign, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne broke out during his second season. Now, entering Year 3, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking for Etienne to hit another level.

news

WR Justyn Ross turning heads at Chiefs training camp

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver shuffle includes a bevy of question marks following the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, but there is a wild card on the roster gaining steam early in training camp: Justyn Ross.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not getting involved in DL Chris Jones' holdout: 'I just talk about football, and how he's doing'

Patrick Mahomes wants Chris Jones back in the fold with their Kansas City Chiefs as much as anyone.

However, the QB is clear that Jones' business as it relates to the defensive lineman's current contract holdout is his business alone, saying Wednesday that they only talk about football when they chat.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 30-21: Sauce Gardner debuts as top rookie; Austin Ekeler among three RBs

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets CB Sauce Gardner from Nos. 30-21?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More