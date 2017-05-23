David Irving facing four-game suspension for PEDs

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports defensive lineman David Irving is facing a four-game suspension for violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to a source. The issue stems from a supplement Irving had a marketing deal with, per Rapoport.
Irving is appealing the suspension, per Rapoport.
Irving came on strong down the stretch last season, morphing into the Cowboys' best pass rusher. The 23-year-old notched four sacks in 2016, including three in a two-game stretch in December.
The Cowboys added to their pass rush with first-round pick Taco Charlton, and are expected to get Demarcus Lawrence back healthy, but if Irving's suspension isn't overturned, it's a big blow for a thin group to open the season.