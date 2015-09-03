David Fales leads Bears past Browns, 24-0

Published: Sep 03, 2015 at 05:48 PM

CHICAGO -- David Fales made his case to be Chicago's third-string quarterback, throwing two touchdown passes, and the Bears closed out the preseason with a 24-0 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

The Bears (3-1) head into their first season under coach John Fox with some big holes and a long list of injuries, particularly at receiver.

Fales completed 14 of 18 passes for 131 yards with Jay Cutler getting the night off and backup Jimmy Clausen recovering from a concussion.

The defense had seven sacks and three takeaways, helping Chicago prevail on a night when both teams held out almost all their top players.

"I think guys made cases for themselves and made it harder on us, which I think's a good thing," Fox said.

