David Cobb to make debut; T.J. Yeldon active

Cobb, a fifth-round pick, flashed promise in the preseason as a downhill runner who can break tackles at the second level. We aren't as convinced of Andrew's staying power as the lead back, even if the Titans' coaching staff seems to be enamord with the plodder. If Cobb impresses against the NFL's No. 6 rated run defense in Jacksonville, he should be in for a sizable workload increase down the stretch.