David Cobb to make debut; T.J. Yeldon active

Add one more intriguing plot line to Thursday night's Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars tilt -- shown exclusively on NFL Network.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported rookie running back David Cobb will make his debut for the Titans. Cobb was activated from the IR/designated to return list last week. Cobb was officially listed as active by the team before the game.
Antonio Andrews will start in the backfield, but Cobb will be worked into the mix alongside Dexter McCluster and ahead of disappointing second-year back Bishop Sankey.
Cobb, a fifth-round pick, flashed promise in the preseason as a downhill runner who can break tackles at the second level. We aren't as convinced of Andrew's staying power as the lead back, even if the Titans' coaching staff seems to be enamord with the plodder. If Cobb impresses against the NFL's No. 6 rated run defense in Jacksonville, he should be in for a sizable workload increase down the stretch.