David Cobb has traits for early fantasy football success

Despite setting his school's single-season rushing record in 2014, and performing well against top competition, Cobb's draft stock has lost a little bit of its luster in the lead-up to the big weekend. Part of that was a quad injury he suffered while running the 40-yard dash at the combine. That injury resulted in him posting a pedestrian 4.81-second time, and limited him to only a few drills the rest of the event. Cobb improved to a 4.65 at his pro day, but believes had he not suffered the injury he'd have clocked an even faster time. I'm sure Cobb hopes NFL scouts and GMs rely more on his tape than his injury-plagued pre-draft circuit, because that's where it's evident that Cobb has what it takes to deliver in the big leagues, and potentially fantasy leagues as well.