Dave Gettleman's cancer in 'complete remission'

Published: Jul 27, 2018 at 10:40 AM
The best news we've heard all summer arrives courtesy of the New York Giants.

General manager Dave Gettleman announced Friday that his cancer is in "complete remission."

"I had this crazy idea to do what the doctors told me, and I'm in a hell of a place," Gettleman told reporters, per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. "I feel great."

Gettleman, 67, revealed in June that he was diagnosed with lymphoma during a medical checkup. His remission is incredibly encouraging, but the longtime front-office executive remains entrenched in chemotherapy, saying: "My doctor told me, you're not done."

Giants co-owner John Mara went out of his way to praise Gettleman, telling the New York Post: "I don't think I've ever been around a more upbeat person in my life, particularly going through what he's going through. He is very optimistic about his recovery and about his ability to work this year."

Gettleman joined the Giants last December after four years as Carolina's general manager. He also spent 15 years (1998-2012) with Big Blue holding various front office positions.

We wish Gettleman all the best in his recovery.

