Dave Gettleman 'happy' with how Odell Beckham Jr. trade has worked out for Giants

Published: Aug 18, 2021 at 08:23 AM
Kevin Patra

The New York Giants are slated to join the Cleveland Browns for joint practices this week, which means an ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ reunion for Big Blue.

The club shipped the star receiver to Cleveland in March of 2019. In exchange, the Giants received safety ﻿Jabrill Peppers﻿ and two draft picks that became first-round defensive tackle ﻿Dexter Lawrence﻿ and third-round edge-rusher ﻿Oshane Ximines﻿.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman was asked during Tuesday's press conference about the haul.

"I'm happy," Gettleman said, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Ya know? We got Dexter. Ximines has had his injury issues, but when he's been out there, he's shown promise. Jabrill has done a hell of a job for us, so I like that group."

Peppers has been solid in two seasons in New York, flashing at times, en route to 167 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an INT. Lawrence had a good second season in 2020 pushing the pocket, compiling four sacks from the interior, and could be poised for a Year 3 leap. Ximines played just four games last season due to injury after netting 4.5 sacks as a rookie.

So far, it's not a massive haul in exchange for one of the most exciting players in the game. Yet, Beckham's time in Cleveland hasn't exactly been overwhelming either. The wideout struggled to find rapport with ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ in 2019, and last year suffered an ACL tear just seven games in.

Since dealing OBJ, the Giants haven't sniffed the playoffs, while the Browns won a postseason tilt with Beckham on the shelf last year.

It's safe to say that neither side should be bragging about winning the trade.

With the teams slated to face off Sunday in Cleveland, you can bet this isn't the last time OBJ's name is brought up this week.

You can catch the Giants-Browns preseason tilt, Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

