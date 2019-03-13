Around the NFL

Dave Gettleman after OBJ trade: 'We do have a plan'

Published: Mar 13, 2019 at 10:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Football Giants announced Wednesday that they acquired guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers and a pair of draft picks from the Cleveland Browns (pending physicals) in a trade.

The Big Blue Twitter announcement buried the lead.

As the world knows, the Giants acquired those assets by trading superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and highly paid pass rusher Olivier Vernon to Cleveland.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman briefly thanked his former players for their work.

Gettleman said in a statement. "We truly wish him well in Cleveland, and we want to wish OV the best and nothing but success for both of them."

The embattled New York GM then got to defending the decision to ship Vernon and the popular Beckham out of town.

"With the first-round draft choice, that gives us (pick) six and 17," Gettleman said. "As we continue to build this team, you need draft pick capital. This trade enabled us to do that."

The Giants received Cleveland's first-round pick (No. 17 overall) and a third rounder (No. 95 overall), along with the guard and safety in the swap.

Gettleman also praised the additions of Zeitler and Peppers, noting each will play a critical role in the organization -- as a GM normally is want to pander in press releases.

Gettleman then provided the kicker for all those hobby-horse media members and fans calling him a fool for trading Odell Beckham a year after handing the receiver a massive contract.

"You can win while you build a roster," Gettleman said. "We do have a plan, and this is a part of it."

As Big Blue's fans brace for another losing season -- after generating three wins and five wins each of the last two seasons, respectively -- Gettleman is asking Giants supporters to believe he has a plan, which apparently includes eating $16 million in dead money to ship out a star receiver less than seven months after hand him the largest contract ever at the position.

The GM better hope his "plan" works. If it fails, another boss will soon be cleaning up after this plan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.

news

49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks with two games left to play, and teammate George Kittle believes it's time he gets the recognition for his dominance.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Eli Apple accuses Mac Jones of 'dirty play' during Bengals' win over Patriots

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones was accused by Bengals cornerback Eli Apple for making a "dirty play" during New England's 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

news

NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Sunday.

news

Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton after game-changing third-down catch: 'That's what I do, man, I just make plays'

The Cowboys' 40-34 victory over the Eagles on Saturday turned on a jaw-dropping catch by late-season addition T.Y. Hilton, perhaps finally putting to rest Dallas' need to pursue wide receiver Odell Beckham.

news

Steelers retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during emotional halftime ceremony days after Hall of Famer's death

"It wasn't supposed to be like this." That's how Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II prefaced Saturday evening's bittersweet jersey retirement ceremony for franchise icon Franco Harris.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera not ready to name Week 17 starter after Carson Wentz replaces Heinicke in loss

After a 37-20 loss to the 49ers which saw the return of QB Carson Wentz late in the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team has a lot to think about before they decide whether they will start Wentz or Taylor Heinicke going forward.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns

The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. But head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still to be determined.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Colts game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's Week 16 action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE