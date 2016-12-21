Davante Adams shreds gloves after dropped passes

The gloves Davante Adams wore in Sunday's win over the Bears won't be up for grabs on the NFL Auction website.
"I shredded those things since they didn't do their job," Adams said, via ESPN.com. "That's what it was. It wasn't me; it was the gloves."
Adams dropped two easy touchdown passes Sunday that would have made the victory in Chicago much less tense for Cheesehead fans.
The receiver took responsibility for the two drops. On the first, he noted the sun was partially the problem but said he should have come down with it anyway. On the second, he was wide open only to watch it slide right through his fingers.
"[It was] the focus on the second one, I believe really," Adams said. "I felt like the ball was in the air for 10 years and then it kind of snuck up on me and I tried to use the body, in between body and into the hands on the catch. I just have to make that. I've made it a million times."
Adams' play has improved dramatically this season. Now healthy, he has been able to win at the line of scrimmage and until Sunday, he had mostly put the drops that plagued him last year in the rear view. Aaron Rodgers' confidence in his growing receiver has been part of the Packers' surge back into the playoff picture.
The quarterback said the two drops wouldn't make him shy about airing it out to Adams in the future.
"Physical mistakes happen," Rodgers said. "There's going to be slips, there's going to be drops, there's going to be slight lapses in finishing the catch at times, but that's part of the game. That doesn't lose any confidence on my part in a guy. Davante has earned targets. He's been open consistently this year and made a lot of plays for us."