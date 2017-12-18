Davante Adams on Davis' hit: No room for that stuff

Nelson continued: "Guys are in full control of their bodies there. You can control that. You know the guy's not looking. I don't know if Davante was even moving. So it's one of those things that we control our bodies at extreme rates all the time, and I think that's something you can control. I know Thomas a little bit. I know he's a great guy, but I also believe he can control that a little bit better than he did there."