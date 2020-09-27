Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers against Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿, the team's top option in the passing game, and defensive lineman Kenny Clark, perhaps the team's top defender are each inactive for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Adams was listed as doubtful with a minor hamstring strain and was a game-time decision, while Clark was questionable with a groin injury after missing Week 2.

Adams was pushing to play, and Green Bay game him a chance to prove it, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. But it was a longshot that didn't come to fruition.

Adams had 14 receptions and two scores in a huge Week 1, but left Week 2's victory over the Lions with just three receptions.