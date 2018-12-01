Around the NFL

Davante Adams believes he's the best WR in game

Published: Dec 01, 2018 at 02:28 AM

Through 11 games this season, Davante Adams has shined to the tune of the best season of his career thus far.

Having already eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving barrier, Adams has hauled in 77 receptions (tied for sixth in the NFL) for 1,022 yards (eighth) and 10 touchdowns (fourth).

Alas, Adams doesn't believe he's getting the respect his talent warrants and certainly not the respect that the best wideout in the game deserves.

"I think I'm the best receiver in the NFL. I do," Adams said Thursday via Packersnews.com's Ryan Wood.

Adams' proclamation comes with a perceived lack of notoriety for what he's doing on the field for the Packers, who are hosting the Cardinals on Sunday.

"I just want to get the respect that I deserve," Adams said.

So far, Adams' numbers in the receiver triple crown categories of catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns are all in the top eight, a stat line matches this season only by Minnesota's Adam Thielen and New Orleans' Michael Thomas.

He's also within striking distance of Packers records in all three statistics as Sterling Sharpe's 18 touchdown catches in 1994, Sharpe's 112 receptions in '93 and Jordy Nelson's 1,519 yards in 2014 could seemingly be caught or surpassed by Adams (though the TD mark is likely a stretch).

Those numbers, however, haven't moved Adams into the conversation of higher-echelon talents, according to the fifth-year talent.

"I feel like if you ask people," Adams said, "certain people will say that I'm a top receiver. But if you ask people to name their top receivers, they won't mention me. So that's where the disrespect is coming from. I don't think they say, 'Davante Adams sucks.' But they think that top five, they put the same celebrities in there every time."

Adams' catch and yards numbers are already career-highs and he's just two touchdowns away from matching his career-best of 12 in 2016. Perhaps most telling is he's played in all 11 games so far and he's yet to start all 16 games in a season yet.

More than anything, perhaps, Adams' notoriety will grow simply by establishing himself as a consistent talent.

"I think I just need to put together a resume that reflects what I'm saying," he said. "It's not fair for me at this point to say this, or to stand on the podium and scream out to the world I'm the best, but I feel like I'm the best receiver at this point in my career. Where I'm at with my abilities, I feel like I am the best.

"I just have to continue doing what I'm doing. With that comes more recognition."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson wants to build on D'Andre Swift's start: 'We have a vision' for how to use him

Could Lions running back D'Andre Swift receive more touches after ranking third in the NFL in rushing in Week 1? Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson noted it will be a week-to-week decision but wants to build on Swift's hot start.

news

Cameron Heyward: Steelers 'not reinventing the wheel' with T.J. Watt out

With T.J. Watt on injured reserve, the Steelers are preparing for life without their game-wrecking playmaker. Star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward knows Pittsburgh will have to do only a few things differently sans Watt.

news

Brandon Staley on 4th-down calls in Chargers' loss: 'Wanted to give our defense a chance to compete'

Last season, Chargers coach Brandon Staley was aggressive on fourth downs, often rattling football traditionalists with his decisions. But early in Thursday night's loss, Staley backed off that approach.

news

Patrick Mahomes 'livin' right' after several near-interceptions vs. Chargers

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made some fantastic plays to lead Kansas City, but his play was sporadic, tossing several balls that could have been picked off on the night.

news

Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson's 'surreal' 99-yard pick-six keys Thursday night win

Having trailed all game long, the Chiefs went ahead for good when cornerback Jaylen Watson jumped on a Justin Herbert pass and took it the other way for a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown in a 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday.

news

Chargers' Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert 'OK,' will know more Friday after QB suffered apparent ribs injury

Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an apparent injury to his abdomen in the late stages of the Chargers' loss to the Chiefs after being tackled in the backfield and hitting the ground hard.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday

It was a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson that stood as the game-winner for Kansas City over the Chargers on Thursday night.

news

Week 2 Thursday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to play Thursday night vs. Chiefs

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is officially active for tonight's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

news

Seahawks to induct RB Shaun Alexander into Ring of Honor during Week 6 game vs. Cardinals

The only league MVP in Seahawks history will be the 15th member of their Ring of Honor. Shaun Alexander will be honored by the team during their Week 6 game against the Cardinals on Oct. 16 at Lumen Field.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams expected to have season-ending surgery on torn quad tendon

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE