Daryn Colledge retires from NFL

Daryn Colledge may not have a big name, but few players have started more games in the last nine years. Colledge won't start any more; his agents announced his retirement via Twitter on Wednesday.
The offensive lineman started 137 games in his career, making 122 straight in the middle of his career. Colledge was at his best in Green Bay, where he started for the Packers' Super Bowl championship team. His play in Green Bay landed him a five-year, $27.5 million contract in 2011 from the Cardinals.
He lasted three seasons with Arizona before starting 13 games in Miami last season. Colledge was a second-round pick out of Boise State in 2006.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the Philip Rivers-Marcus Mariota trade speculation and plays "What's More Likely?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.