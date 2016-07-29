Around the NFL

Darren Sproles signs contract extension with Eagles

Published: Jul 29, 2016 at 12:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Darren Sproles isn't going anywhere.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday they agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep the running back in town through 2017.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the added year is worth $4.5 million, per a source. The sides have been working on an extension since Sproles reported to minicamp in June. The back was set to make $3.5 million this season, but Philly moved some money into 2017 with the extension, per Rapoport.

"When you talk about leadership, work ethic, character, and then production -- he's made the last two Pro Bowls -- he just exemplifies everything that we want to be and as we look at it," said Howie Roseman, Eagles executive vice president of football operations, to reporters Friday. "He's so important to this team on and off the field, it's a no brainer from our perspective."

The move to add a year for the shifty back and explosive return man comes on the heels of the Eagles fielding trade calls for the running back during the NFL draft, Rapoport reported in May. At the time, Sproles wasn't frustrated or peeved by the trade news. His willingness to sign an extension shows he understands the business.

Sproles led the NFL in both punt return yards (446) and punt return touchdowns (two) last season. Since 2007 he's the NFL's all purpose yards leader (16,207) and leads all running backs in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

At 33 years old, Sproles still owns a big role in Philly. Not only will he return punts, but he is set to be a major factor out of the backfield. With presumptive starter Ryan Mathews sitting out the beginning of camp with an injury, it's Sproles who's taking the starting snaps. The shifty pass-catcher projects well in coach Doug Pederson's offense.

A young Eagles backfield that consists of two rookies -- Wendell Smallwood and Cedric O'Neal -- and fourth-year back Kenjon Barner could get even younger in 2017. Sproles' leadership in the running back room should not be discounted. Philadelphia made sure his voice will be around another year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Chiefs WR Josh Gordon joining Titans' practice squad

Josh Gordon is back on a practice squad, joining the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Gordon spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and was released by the team as part of final cuts.

news

Commanders place RB Brian Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Commanders are placing Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list, per sources informed of the plans. The decision will keep Robinson off the field until at least Week 5.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to terms on five-year, $245M contract extension

Russell Wilson and the Broncos agreed to terms Thursday on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed. Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver in March.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith no longer worried about contract status: 'It's already in the back of my mind'

As far as Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is concerned, the offseason contract issues are in the past. Smith sat out training camp and the preseason after not coming to terms on a new long-term contract this offseason.

news

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell wants Kirk Cousins 'to feel as involved as he's ever been in an offense'

All offseason, the discussion surrounding Minnesota has been how the "Kevin O'Connell offense" will bring freshness and explosiveness to the Vikings. But the new coach really wants the scheme to be Kirk Cousins' offense.

news

Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. hungry for a fresh start in Carolina: 'I'm a dog. I'll get down and dirty'

After two seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is ready for a fresh start following his trade to the Carolina Panthers.

news

WR Denzel Mims 'frustrated' with situation on Jets: 'I feel like [the coaches] have made their mind up'

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is frustrated with the pecking order in New York. After requesting a trade and remaining on the team through cutdown day, Mims expressed a belief that he should be playing with the starters.

news

Rams DL Aaron Donald downplays helmet swing: 'It was just a practice. It was football.'

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald de-emphasized swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players during a practice last Thursday.

news

Bills signing former Broncos punter Sam Martin to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Former Eagles LT Jason Peters to visit tackle-needy Cowboys

Offensive tackle Jason Peters is headed to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Baltimore signed RB Kenyan Drake, his agents said Wednesday, bolstering a position that has been banged up two years in a row prior to the start of the season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE