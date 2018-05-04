Around the NFL

Darren Sproles' new deal includes $1M in guarantees

Published: May 04, 2018 at 01:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After the Philadelphia Eagles eschewed running backs in the NFL draft, then re-signed Darren Sproles to a new deal, the assumption was the 34-year-old would have a notable role in the offense.

Sproles' new contract reflects that expectation.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Eagles gave Sproles a $400,000 signing bonus on his $1.415 million contract, with $1 million in total guarantees. The deal is worth a max of $1.433 million with reachable incentives.

As Pelissero notes, the contract indicates Sproles isn't simply summer fodder to be cut before the season but instead should have a role despite turning 35 in June.

Consider some other guarantees on recent free agent running back deals: Mike Davis, $350,000; Jeremy Hill, $150,000; Alfred Blue, $90,000; Frank Gore, $90,000. Sproles comes in south of RBs like LeGarrette Blount ($2 million guaranteed), who should have a big role with his new team, but ahead of players who could be squeezed out by the time the regular season rolls around.

Sproles looked to be in line for a sizable role last season before tearing his ACL during a Week 3 match. He had seven touches in the season opener and 12 touches in Week 2.

Built like a beer keg with feet, Sproles still owns the speed to be a matchup nightmare for defenses. Having him as a threat in punt returns is a huge bonus for Philly. The speedster currently ranks eighth all-time in all-purpose yards.

Returning for his 14th NFL season, Sproles should share the pass-catching role along with Corey Clement behind starter Jay Ajayi. Clement showed he can become a special receiving threat out of the backfield. Yet few backs strike fear into defenses like Sproles catching the ball on third down with open grass ahead. Philly will use that threat to its advantage in 2018.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (neck) off injury report, set to make season debut Sunday vs. Broncos

﻿Chase Young﻿ is ready for action. The Commanders announced Friday that the defensive end has been cleared and will be active Week 2 versus the Broncos.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans OC Bobby Slowik: RB Dameon Pierce 'should touch the ball more' in Week 2 vs. Colts

After the Houston Texans offense tallied 44 passes compared to 18 running back carries in Week 1's 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik plans to get Dameon Pierce more involved in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Chiefs looking to avoid becoming fifth defending Super Bowl champs to start 0-2 Sunday vs. Jags

The Chiefs lost in Week 1 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Now K.C. is trying to avoid becoming just the fifth defending Super Bowl champion to start 0-2 Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Isaiah Simmons fitting in with Giants, expects 'emotions' ahead of revenge game vs. Cardinals

﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ has a rare quick-turn revenge-game opportunity as his Giants travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a little over three weeks after they shipped the former first-round pick away for a bag of peanuts.
news

Nick Sirianni: 'Easier to correct' Eagles' issues with 2-0 start 

The reigning NFC champion Eagles haven't looked impressive through two weeks, holding on to one-score victories against the Patriots in Week 1 and the Vikings on Thursday night.
news

QB Kirk Cousins: Vikings 'shot ourselves in the foot' with four turnovers vs. Eagles 

The Minnesota Vikings fumbled away a chance to even their record to open the season, turning the ball over four times in Thursday night's 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "A tough, tough loss. Solid opponent, shot ourselves in the foot with the turnovers," quarterback Kirk Cousins said.
news

Homecoming king: Philadelphia native D'Andre Swift runs for career-high 175 yards in Eagles' win over Vikings

Speeding past Minnesota Vikings defenders, D'Andre Swift posted a career-high 175 rushing yards as the Philadelphia Eagles ground attack ran roughshod en route to a 34-28 win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Vikings on Thursday night

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense bounced back in big fashion Thursday night -- thanks in large part to a slew of Minnesota Vikings turnovers -- en route to a prime-time victory.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' Achilles surgery 'went great'; thanks everyone for 'love and prayers'

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his first season with New York, said his surgery on Wednesday "went great," via an Instagram story posted Thursday. 
news

Week 2 Thursday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
news

Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark (hip) expected to miss a couple weeks 

Denver Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.