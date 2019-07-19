Around the NFL

Darren Sproles, Eagles agree to one-year contract

Published: Jul 19, 2019 at 10:44 AM

Darren Sproles is returning to the City of Brotherly Love.

Sproles and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

"My heart is in Philly. That's where I want to end my career," Sproles said, via the team. "That team, the city is like a family."

The former Charger and Saint has spent the past five seasons in Philly, but last summer he announced his intentions to retire after 2018. This late in the offseason, a return seemed unlikely.

The Eagles now have a multitude of options out of the backfield. Philly acquired Jordan Howard from the Bears via trade and drafted Miles Sanders in the second round. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood are both set to return to the Eagles in 2019, too.

The past two seasons have been the toughest of Sproles' career, as he's battled injuries and lack of playing time. Sproles tore his ACL three games into the 2017 season and missed the Eagles' Super Bowl run, then he returned to play just six games last year.

Prior to those two seasons, Sproles made three consecutive Pro Bowls (2014 through 2016) and two first-team All-Pros (2014 and 2015) as a return specialist. In bringing back Sproles and DeSean Jackson, the Eagles have multiple return options for 2019.

"He is the ultimate professional, and a leader on and off the field," the team said in a statement. "He will add another proven talent to our running back room. His dynamic punt return skills are second to none. We can't wait to get started next week."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin glad to see LB Devin Bush (ACL) get his 'feet wet' in preseason action

Steelers LB Devin Bush saw action in Thursday night's 24-16 win over the Eagles, the first time he's been in a game since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2020.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles WR Quez Watkins: 'That guy is not a secret anymore'

A 2020 sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, Quez Watkins played in 13 games as a rookie, compiling just seven catches for 106 yards and a TD. Thursday night, he scored a 79-yard touchdown and came close to another long score.
news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
news

What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jim Irsay stresses healthy return for Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I told him I want you at 100%'

Colts owner Jim Irsay is invested in the long-term health of Carson Wentz and in the meanwhile is supremely confident in head coach Frank Reich's handling of the QB corps. 
news

Jessie Bates on contract situation with Bengals: 'I guess I haven't done enough yet' to be paid like a top safety

Safety Jessie Bates is in the midst of negotiations with the Bengals on a long-term extension, but it sounds as if the two parties aren't making much progress. 
news

Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Rookie QB Mac Jones will be wearing No. 10 for the New England Patriots after donning the No. 50 jersey for the majority of training camp. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones won't play in preseason opener vs. Jets

Giants QB Daniel Jones will not be suiting up for this Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets, coach Joe Judge revealed Thursday.
news

Elijah Moore exits Jets practice, being evaluated for quadriceps issue

﻿Elijah Moore﻿'s promising rookie campaign has hit a snag. The second-round pick exited Thursday's practice and is being evaluated for a quadriceps issue.
news

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) to have surgery

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) will have surgery and is expected to return sometime in September, coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW