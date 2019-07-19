Darren Sproles, Eagles agree to one-year contract

Sproles and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.
"My heart is in Philly. That's where I want to end my career," Sproles said, via the team. "That team, the city is like a family."
The former Charger and Saint has spent the past five seasons in Philly, but last summer he announced his intentions to retire after 2018. This late in the offseason, a return seemed unlikely.
The Eagles now have a multitude of options out of the backfield. Philly acquired Jordan Howard from the Bears via trade and drafted Miles Sanders in the second round. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood are both set to return to the Eagles in 2019, too.
The past two seasons have been the toughest of Sproles' career, as he's battled injuries and lack of playing time. Sproles tore his ACL three games into the 2017 season and missed the Eagles' Super Bowl run, then he returned to play just six games last year.
Prior to those two seasons, Sproles made three consecutive Pro Bowls (2014 through 2016) and two first-team All-Pros (2014 and 2015) as a return specialist. In bringing back Sproles and DeSean Jackson, the Eagles have multiple return options for 2019.
"He is the ultimate professional, and a leader on and off the field," the team said in a statement. "He will add another proven talent to our running back room. His dynamic punt return skills are second to none. We can't wait to get started next week."