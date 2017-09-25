Around the NFL

Darren Sproles (ACL, broken arm) out for rest of season

Published: Sep 25, 2017 at 03:55 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles broke his arm and tore his ACL on the same play in Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injury to reporters on Monday and said Sproles will be out for the remainder of the 2017 season. The team officially put Sproles on injured reserve Monday afternoon.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sproles will undergo surgery on both injuries, ending his season, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the ACL tear.

The 34-year-old contemplated retiring in the past, and the latest injuries could spell the end to an amazing NFL career. The 2005 fourth-round pick has been one of the most entertaining players with the ball in his hands. The slippery running back has been a matchup nightmare in the passing game and a punt returning marvel in his 13 NFL seasons. He currently sits eighth all-time in all-purpose yards.

With Sproles done for the year, the Eagles will ride a backfield of LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement. Smallwood is the best bet to take Sproles' pass-catching snaps.

