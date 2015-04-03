Around the NFL

Darren McFadden: World hasn't seen the best of me

Published: Apr 03, 2015 at 03:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the first time in his NFL career, Darren McFadden will wear a different logo.

After seven seasons in Oakland, the running back told NFL Network's NFL AM on Friday that he's ready to show the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL that he's better than the past several years have shown.

"I just want to go out there and continue to show people what I can do," he said. "I still don't think the world has seen the best of Darren McFadden."

Injuries have been a major factor in derailing McFadden's early career promise, and he's played 16 games in a season just once as a pro.

McFadden averaged 3.34 yards per carry over the past three seasons, including just 534 yards on 155 attempts in 2014. Those who blame the Raiders' offensive line are dismissing what Latavius Murray, Rashad Jennings and Marcel Reece were able to do when given a chance behind that same group.

However, there is no doubt McFadden should have bigger holes to run through in Dallas.

"It's self-explanatory, when you look at those guys on film, they're just opening holes," McFadden said of the Cowboys' offensive line. "They have a great group of guys that are working hard. Even there now working out, the whole O-line is there right now before OTAs, so it's a great group of guys and they have a great thing going. ... I'm looking forward to being there with them."

McFadden said that the potential for the Cowboys to acquire Adrian Peterson doesn't worry him. The veteran also added that he expects Jerry Jones to add another running back in the NFL draft.

"It wouldn't surprise me at all," he said. "I'm a guy who's been in the league seven, eight years now. A team doesn't want to just put their everything on a guy. ... I feel like they're going to take a running back, and it's not going to be something that changes how I feel about the team. I'm a competitive guy, it'll bring out the best in me."

If the better offensive line and competition doesn't bring out the best in McFadden, he could find himself back on the street by the end of training camp.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast plays its newest game, 'What's your Fancy?' and debates if you'd trade Aaron Rodgers for Andrew Luck. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington teammates Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne get into sideline skirmish

Washington teammates ﻿Jonathan Allen﻿ and ﻿Daron Payne﻿ got into a skirmish on the bench in an incident captured by the Sunday Night Football broadcast. Payne could be seen shoving his finger into Allen's head and Allen responded by throwing a right hand. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Dolphins-Saints

NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
news

Bucs WR Antonio Brown following return from suspension: 'I don't want to talk about that'

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown returned to action Sunday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 and serving a three-game suspension for violating the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Following a big performance versus the Panthers, he did not seem to be interested in discussing the events that led to his prolonged absence.
news

Kansas City Chiefs clinch sixth consecutive AFC West title

The Kansas City Chiefs locked up another AFC West title on Sunday following their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers' surprising loss to the Houston Texans earlier in the day.
news

Dallas Cowboys clinch NFC East thanks to Las Vegas Raiders' win

Thanks to a strength-of-victory tiebreaker via the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dallas has clinched its first NFC East championship since 2018.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 16 action. 
news

Buccaneers clinch first NFC South title since 2007 with win over Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially defend their Super Bowl title this postseason. The Bucs clinched their first NFC South title since 2007 thanks to Sunday's win over the Panthers.
news

Rams, Cardinals clinch NFC playoff spots in Week 16

The streaking Los Angeles Rams have booked a trip to the NFC playoffs following their Sunday win over the Vikings. The Arizona Cardinals are also in by virtue of losses by the 49ers and Vikings.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 16's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson suffers torn Achilles vs. Jets

James Robinson exited in the first quarter versus the Jets and was quickly ruled out with an Achilles injury. The initial diagnosis is that the standout running back suffered a tear and will have an MRI to determine the severity of it, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars interested in interviewing Byron Leftwich, Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson for HC vacancy

Having fired Urban Meyer after just 13 games, the Jacksonville Jaguars are out in front on the search for their next head coach.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW