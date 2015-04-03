Darren McFadden: World hasn't seen the best of me

After seven seasons in Oakland, the running back told NFL Network's NFL AM on Friday that he's ready to show the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL that he's better than the past several years have shown.
"I just want to go out there and continue to show people what I can do," he said. "I still don't think the world has seen the best of Darren McFadden."
Injuries have been a major factor in derailing McFadden's early career promise, and he's played 16 games in a season just once as a pro.
McFadden averaged 3.34 yards per carry over the past three seasons, including just 534 yards on 155 attempts in 2014. Those who blame the Raiders' offensive line are dismissing what Latavius Murray, Rashad Jennings and Marcel Reece were able to do when given a chance behind that same group.
However, there is no doubt McFadden should have bigger holes to run through in Dallas.
"It's self-explanatory, when you look at those guys on film, they're just opening holes," McFadden said of the Cowboys' offensive line. "They have a great group of guys that are working hard. Even there now working out, the whole O-line is there right now before OTAs, so it's a great group of guys and they have a great thing going. ... I'm looking forward to being there with them."
McFadden said that the potential for the Cowboys to acquire Adrian Peterson doesn't worry him. The veteran also added that he expects Jerry Jones to add another running back in the NFL draft.
"It wouldn't surprise me at all," he said. "I'm a guy who's been in the league seven, eight years now. A team doesn't want to just put their everything on a guy. ... I feel like they're going to take a running back, and it's not going to be something that changes how I feel about the team. I'm a competitive guy, it'll bring out the best in me."
If the better offensive line and competition doesn't bring out the best in McFadden, he could find himself back on the street by the end of training camp.
