Darren McFadden says he's healthy, will be full-go for Raiders

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden said Monday that he's "feeling pretty good" after recovering from a Lisfranc injury and won't let concerns about staying healthy get in the way of his game.
"The only thing I can do is go out there and go hard," McFadden told SiriusXM NFL Radio (via KNTV-TV) on Monday. "If I get hurt, I just get hurt."
Reuter: Draft strengths/weaknesses
Chad Reuter says the 2012 NFL Draft is deep at several positions, like CB, but other groups leave a lot to be desired. More ...
McFadden suffered a foot injury in Week 7 and never returned. Late last year, then-Raiders coach Hue Jackson said McFadden might have a Lisfranc injury, a type of foot injury from which it's notoriously difficult to recover.
McFadden confirmed Monday that he did have a Lisfranc injury. He acknowledged that it took awhile for him to recover, but he said he's once again where he wants to be healthwise.
"Just now, I'm feeling pretty good," McFadden said. "It's a long recovery for a Lisfranc injury ... but I'm feeling pretty good now."
McFadden ran for 614 yards and four touchdowns in the first seven games of the 2011 season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and 87.7 yards per game, before the injury cut short his season.