Darren McFadden, Dallas Cowboys reach contract

On the positive side, McFadden, turning 28 in August, will be running behind the best offensive line in football in Dallas. Perhaps Jones can coax a few spry moments out of his Razorback compatriot, but given McFadden's recent struggles, we view him as a bit player at this point of his career. Pro Football Focus rated McFadden 38 out of 42 running backs in their Elusive Rating, which grades a runner's success beyond the point of being helped by blockers.