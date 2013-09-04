Around the NFL

Darrelle Revis 'spilling the beans' on Jets' tendencies

Published: Sep 04, 2013 at 11:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After six years in New York, Darrelle Revis believes his familiarity with the Jets will help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on both sides of the ball this coming Sunday.

"I'll spill the beans and let him know what we used to run," Revis said about what he plans to tell Bucs offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan, per the Tampa Bay Times. "What things Coach (Rex) Ryan might do. It's almost like stealing a little bit. That's what you've got to do."

Revis also said he has a "bunch of tips" on the Jets' receiving corps that he's been giving his fellow defensive backs. (Tip No. 1: Santonio Holmes is much better than the other guys, and he's not even healthy.)

Going up against rookie Geno Smith in the quarterback's first career start has to be a dream matchup for Revis. But the four-time Pro Bowl corner must have some doubts about his own readiness after not playing the entire preseason.

Revis was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, although he was oddly coy about his status for the game. Bucs coach Greg Schiano, meanwhile, said the team would monitor Revis to determine how many reps he'd play Sunday. We'll predict that Revis plays long enough to pick off the rookie quarterback one time. 

