Darrelle Revis signs two-year contract with Chiefs

Published: Nov 22, 2017 at 08:47 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Darrelle Revis is back.

The Chiefs on Wednesday announced the signing of the free-agent cornerback. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was told by a source that Revis was inked to a two-year deal that will pay him the league minimum with incentives this season and a $10 million price tag for 2018 that becomes guaranteed with the new league year.

"Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement released by the team. "He's had a Hall of Fame career and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense."

Andy Reid told reporters he polled a gaggle of veteran players before acquiring Revis, who has a shot to play in Week 12, according to the coach.

"[Revis] has experience and familiarity with [defensive coordinator] Bob Sutton's defense, he's a team guy, and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team."

The move comes out of nowhere. Generating scant interest, Revis was tucked away counting the $6 million in guaranteed scratch being paid out by the Jets, the team he played for last season before his March release.

Whatever the Chiefs ultimately pay Revis will reduce what Gang Green is asked to pay the 32-year-old cornerback, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Revis has recorded 140 starts over 10 seasons with the Jets, Bucs and New England. His sparkling career includes 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles, three pick sixes, seven Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Patriots.

It's worth noting that playoff-hopeful Kansas City (6-4) plays the Jets in New York in Week 13, a game that will pit Revis against the team that drafted him in 2007. He wasn't himself last autumn, lacking the closing speed of his younger days, but he lands in Kansas City fully versed on how Sutton runs a defense.

"Bob Sutton has been vital to my success," Revis said Wednesday, per the team's official website. "He's one of the reasons I wanted to come here."

The Chiefs could use the help in the secondary, a unit that looms as the NFL's 28th-ranked passing defense. Corners Phillip Gaines and Steven Nelson have struggled across from Marcus Peters, while the backend of the group badly misses Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry.

Reid and Sutton still believe in Revis' ability to boost a defense. There's no guarantee he still has the goods, but one of this generation's most exciting defenders is ready to continue his fascinating career.

