Darrelle Revis: Patriots 'have a history of doing stuff'

Darrelle Revis won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady, but he's not going to let his former teammate off the hook on the subject of the Patriots' ball deflation scandal.
"Everybody's blowing it up because it is Tom Brady," Revis told the New York Daily News on Wednesday. "I understand that. But if (the NFL) feels he did the crime or he did something and they want to penalize them, then that's that. (The Patriots) have a history of doing stuff. You can't hide that. ... Tom was there when they did that stuff in the past."
Brady has appealed his four-game suspension, which came down from the NFL after Ted Wells' independent investigation found it was "more probable than not" that Brady was "at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities" regarding the deflation of Patriots game balls used in the AFC Championship Game against the Colts.
"New England's been doing stuff in the past and getting in trouble," Revis said. "When stuff repeatedly happens, then that's it. I don't know what else to tell you. Stuff repeatedly happened through the years. You got SpyGate, you got this and that and everything else. Obviously in those situations in the past, they had the evidence. So they did what they needed to do."
Revis doesn't have any sympathy for Brady's situation.
"If I fail a drug test, then I fail a drug test. If I get a DUI, I get a DUI," Revis said. "If Tom gets caught with a DUI, it's a DUI. ... If they are saying that he did what he's done, then the suspension is the suspension. I'm not the commissioner and don't make the rules. If they want to change (the suspension) based on new information or new evidence, then OK, but it should have nothing to do with Tom being the face (of the NFL)."
Revis' cameo in New England suddenly feels like a distant memory.
