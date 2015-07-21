Darrelle Revis mulled retirement after '12 knee injury

Back during his first starry run with the Jets, All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis strongly considered quitting football after suffering a devastating knee injury in September 2012.
"I did think about retiring," Revis told Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated, per ESPN.com. "I had never been seriously injured before, and I didn't know how to handle it."
Revis revealed that he ultimately underwent microfracture surgery to repair his torn ACL. Microfracture operations are complex procedures that typically require a lengthy rehab, leaving Revis to admit that he wasn't 100 percent until Week 4 or 5 of last season with the New England Patriots.
The Buccaneers -- who traded for the six-time Pro Bowler in 2013 -- never received the benefit of a fully healthy Revis, but the Patriots last year leaned on the shutdown corner to help them win Super Bowl XLIX. Revis might never have suited up again, though, were it not for his uncle, former NFL defensive lineman Sean Gilbert, who convinced the cover man to shrug off notions of walking away.
"Most every player is thinking about retirement while he's playing because (football is) a bona fide grind," said Gilbert. "I told him, 'You can think that. But you've got to get over it.'"
Now back in New York, Revis has regained his status as one of the game's premier defenders. Jets fans have mostly forgiven his fling with Bill Belichick, content to have the franchise's finest defensive player -- at full health -- back in Florham Park where he belongs. We won't mention his retirement again for a very long time.
