Darrelle Revis loved playing for Bill Belichick

Published: Oct 23, 2015 at 09:03 AM
Chris Wesseling

Sunday's game will mark Darrelle Revis' return to New England after helping the Patriots win their fourth Lombardi Trophy last February.

Although Revis will be starring in a Jets uniform, he would have signed up for another opportunity with Bill Belichick if the price was right. In his latest NFL Notebook, NFL Media's Albert Breer provides background on the hunt for Revis' services last March.

"Darrelle loved playing for Belichick," one source with knowledge of Revis' mindset told Breer.

Revis specifically liked the way Belichick challenged him intellectually, per Breer, and saw the Pats' business-like culture as a perfect fit.

Revis conceded in April that Belichick's tutelage made him a better player.

"I think I'm better than I was before," Revis explained, via the New York Daily News. "I'm smarter and way more intelligent at the game. I had a great learning experience last year with Bill. He helped me in a lot of ways in seeing the game in a different way."

When Revis was on the Buccaneers' trading block two years ago, Breer adds, there were two clubs willing to take on his salary at $16 million per year. Revis chose instead to wait for his release and sign with New England at $4 million less.

When he reached free agency this time around, his preferences were returning to the Super Bowl champions or going back to a Jets organization that had made a huge investment in him personally over the years.

If the money was close between the Jets and 30 other clubs, Breer writes, the Jets would be an easy choice. Likewise, if the figures were close between the Patriots and 30 other clubs, he would have picked the Patriots.

What if the money was close between the Jets and Patriots? Nobody knows -- and Revis isn't saying.

The four-time All Pro cornerback will be the headliner as Todd Bowles' top-ranked defense attempts to slow down a loaded Patriots team that has won 18 of the last 19 meaningful games started by a surgical Tom Brady.

