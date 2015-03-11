Darrelle Revis lands Jets payday thanks to Patriot-esque savvy

In New England, squaring the bottom line with the heartstrings is not a unique endeavor. It is hard to argue that the Patriots are cheap, even if the decision on Revis came down to what might not have been more than a few million dollars guaranteed. Their fans have been stung before by the loss of key players -- remember Richard Seymour? -- but fiscal discipline especially hurts in those rare cases when the player wields it on the team instead of the other way around. That is what Revis did. In a different circumstance, it is the kind of savvy maneuvering that an owner and coach as ruthless and successful as Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick could appreciate.