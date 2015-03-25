Around the NFL

Darrelle Revis drew interest from Packers, Ravens

Published: Mar 25, 2015 at 12:43 PM

Darrelle Revis had no shortage of suitors during his brief time on the open market this month.

Revis, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Jets on the first day of free agency, told SNY's Loud Mouths with NFL Media's Adam Schein and Chris Carlin that he was in communication with multiple teams besides the Jets and Patriots before his final decision.

"(It) was the Packers, Steelers, Baltimore as well as Cleveland, the Chiefs, the Jets and also the Pats, so there was a number of teams there," he said. "I sat down and had conversations with (them) to see if we could work something out."

Most of these teams were known to be connected to Revis, though this is the first we've heard of interest from Green Bay and Baltimore.

Revis was asked if there was anything the Patriots could have done to keep him from leaving after one season.

"You know they had the opportunity, they had a number of options to do a number of things," he said. "I had an option for $20 million they could have picked up and they didn't decide to which is fine. They tried to negotiate another deal so you know that was just something I had to go through as well."

This always felt like a two-horse race between the Jets and Patriots, and the Jets came out on top -- not a common result in this rivalry. We'd go on, but Bill Belichick had decreed this as "not a big story."

