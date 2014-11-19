Darrelle Revis: Calvin Johnson is a 'freakish' player

The game-inside-the-game when Detroit visits New England on Sunday promises to be a fascination: Lions star wideout Calvin Johnson pitted against Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis.
"He's a man amongst boys out there," Revis said this week, per the Boston Herald. "You see it all the time. The dude's 6-foot-6, 230 pounds. And he runs a 4.3. That's pretty freakish."
Pondering the concept of Megatron buzzing toward Revis Island, the cover man kept the accolades coming.
"It's like an alternate (universe) receiver that you want," Revis said. "So if you can create him on the video game, that's basically what he is ... I have a lot of respect for him. I feel like our defense has a lot of respect for him. He has a lot of respect around the league as well."
Revis has the benefit -- if you can call it that -- of practicing daily against another size-speed freak in Rob Gronkowski. Still, the Patriots defender called them entirely different players.
"Calvin's 6-6, I don't know, he's huge," Revis said. "He's like an NBA player out there when you're playing against him."
It's possible big-bodied corner Brandon Browner will see plenty of Megatron, with Revis taking snaps against Lions wideout Golden Tate, the offseason's top free-agent signing and a dark-horse MVP candidate.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Chiefs-Raiders and reacts to the drama in D.C. as well as Adrian Peterson's suspension. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.