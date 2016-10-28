Around the NFL

Darrelle Revis admits Father Time is wearing on him

Published: Oct 28, 2016 at 02:44 AM

Darrelle Revis' sudden decline grabbed headlines and hot takes in every corner of America after two weeks.

He was burned by A.J. Green off the line in Week 1. He was torched on Thursday Night Football against the Bills in Week 2. Wikipedia pages were altered to designate receivers as new occupants of Revis Island (which I'm not sure works that way but ... whatever). The 30-year-old wall had expanded from running back to cornerback.

Revis didn't deny that last part on Thursday.

"My body's breaking down," the Jets cornerback said, via Newsday.

Revis had to work his way into shape to start the season, and at 31, his body isn't responding to the rigors of the game like it used to. That isn't surprising. But after recording five interceptions and nine passes defensed in 2015, Revis hasn't notched a pick and has just one pass defensed in six games.

Defensive back statistics can be misleading. Revis limited Larry Fitzgerald to less than 50 yards (largely because David Johnson was having his way with the Jets' defense) against Arizona and was part of a secondary that intercepted Joe Flacco twice last week.

But after a decade filled mostly with excellence, Revis knows the microscope under which he plays. He just might not have expected the sentiments to flip so quickly.

"I brought it on myself by playing the game and the position at such a high level for so long," Revis said by his locker Thursday, via NJ.com.

"You're getting critiqued like a quarterback, and I'm a defensive back," Revis said. "For what I've done in this league, you get critiqued like a quarterback losing games. If a pass is getting caught, it's just like a quarterback throwing a game-winning touchdown or game-losing interception. That's how it goes."

That's also how it goes when a defender has built his career on being a shutdown corner in one-on-one situations, makes an exorbitant amount of money and isn't showing the signs he can maintain a high level of play while on a high-level contract.

"When you play Cover Zero on some of the best receivers in the world, it takes a toll on your body," Revis said. "And your coaches have confidence to say we trust that you're going to shut down this guy that had 200 yards receiving and the week before he had (more). We trust you with that job. So it's hard. It's a lot."

It's uncommon to hear a player willingly admit the effects of age while still playing, but for aging corners, there is a second option in football. It's called playing safety.

That switch could be around a corner that is approaching faster than expected.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'

Following a first year in Seattle in which Jamal Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 
news

New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: 'It took me eight years' to find a teammate like him in Myles Garrett

It's June, prime season for the bliss of a football honeymoon phase, and Jadeveon Clowney has found himself quite a running mate with the Browns: ﻿Myles Garrett﻿. After standing out as the physical freak with every team for which he's played in his career, Clowney is no longer alone as a marvelous specimen.
news

QB Patrick Mahomes wants S Tyrann Mathieu with Chiefs for 'as long as I'm here'

Multi-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu has no designs on moving on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he's paid. 
news

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham's return 'is only going to help us'

With Odell Beckham Jr. appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better? 
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers dilemma expected to last until start of training camp

There have been no significant developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga for some time now. Thursday marked the end of Packers OTAs, which means the reigning MVP was MIA for the entirety of the team's offseason program. Ian Rapoport reports that a resolution, whatever it might be, likely won't be reached until late July.
news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Chicago Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets tight end Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Le'Veon Bell let it be known this past weekend that he would never play for Andy Reid and the Chiefs again. Reid responded Thursday with kindness. 
news

Dolphins CB Byron Jones on Xavien Howard holdout: 'It's none of my business'

﻿ With fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard holding out of minicamp, Byron Jones said Thursday he'd love to have him back, but Howard's contract situation was none of Jones' business. 
news

Dwayne Haskins 'grateful for the opportunity' with Steelers

After being unceremoniously released by Washington near the end of last season, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins says he is grateful for the chance to learn and grow in Pittsburgh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW